Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan can be crucial for flood control: Devendra Fadnavis

The Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan (JSA) helped contain the flood situation in hundreds of villages across Maharashtra, but the MVA government has closed the scheme for the last 15 months, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis observed during his Marathwada tour to assess the flood impact on farmers and villages.

Fadnavis said that the JSA undertaken between 2015 and 2019 played a significant role in augmenting water storage capacity in rivers, canals and ponds in villages. While interacting with farmers in Osmanabad district, Fadnavis was reportedly told by farmers how JSA projects in villages had helped mitigate flooding.

Later, addressing farmers, Fadnavis said, “JSA was a farmer-friendly scheme as it created additional water storage structures. Unfortunately, the MVA government has closed the JSA for the last 15 months. There is not a single project undertaken by the MVA government for water conservation and flood mitigation.”

Fadnavis assured farmers that the BJP would intensify its agitation to make the government responsive towards their problems.

Fadnavis concluded his four-day tour of Vidarbha and Marathwada region on Tuesday.