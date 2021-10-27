Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan being probed, no clean chit yet: Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said it has not given a clean chit to Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan (JSA), and that the SIT — which was set up to look into alleged irregularities in JSA projects — is probing the matter.

The state government’s clarification came after BJP leaders claimed that the MVA government had issued a clean chit to JSA.

The state water conservation department, under which JSA comes, said, “There was no question of giving a clean chit to JSA. The four-member SIT lead by former additional chief secretary Vijay Kumar is still investigating the JSA. A final report has not been submitted.”

The state government constituted the SIT last year following a Comptroller and Auditor General report that raised several questions on JSA.

BJP leaders had slammed the state government for shutting down JSA, saying it was due to political vendetta.