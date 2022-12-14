scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 approved

As announced in the first Cabinet meeting of Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, the pet project of Fadnavis has made a comeback.

"The work planned is about spreading water literacy, water management and conservation principles," an official said. (File)
The state Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the decision to implement Jalyukta Shivar 2.0.

As announced in the first Cabinet meeting of Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, the pet project of Fadnavis has made a comeback. In October, The Indian Express had reported on the scheme.

Th 2.0 version will cater to around 5,000 villages, where technical works of water conservation, such as deepening and widening of water bodies, construction of small earthen dams and digging of farm ponds, will take place. The other component will deal with over 22,000 villages where water conservation works were carried out during 2014-19.

“The work planned is about spreading water literacy, water management and conservation principles,” an official said.

The scheme came under scanner after the MVA government wrapped it up and ordered an inquiry based on the CAG report that questioned its effectiveness.

