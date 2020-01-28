Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Jalyukt Shivar: Will launch street agitation if water projects stalled, says Fadnavis

BJP leaders on Monday held a day-long protest and fast outside the collector’s office at Aurangabad.

| Mumbai | Published: January 28, 2020 4:32:28 am
Devendra Fadnavis, maharashtra street agitation, maharashtra water projects, maharashtra news, indian epress news Devendra Fadnavis said he will launch a street agitation if the mega water projects launched by his government were discontinued.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he will launch a street agitation if the mega water projects launched by his government were discontinued. Party leaders on Monday held a day-long protest and fast outside the collector’s office at Aurangabad.

Former BJP minister Pankaja Munde held a symbolic fast to highlight water woes in drought-hit Marathwada. The fast was called off at 6 pm. “We are committed to make Marathwada drought-free,” Fadnavis said. “…Projects like Jalyukt Shivar have brought a water revolution…The water grid and integrated river-linking water projects started by our government will help tackle water crisis.”

