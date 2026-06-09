On way to engagement ceremony, 5 from Gujarat family killed in Jalgaon crash

According to preliminary information, the accident took place around 7 am when a speeding car travelling from Dhule towards Amalner allegedly lost control and crashed head-on into an ST bus and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. (Express Photo)

Six people, including five members of a family from Gujarat travelling to an engagement ceremony, were killed in a triple collision involving a car, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a motorcycle on Tuesday. The accident occurred in the morning near Mangrul village in Amalner taluka of Jalgaon district.

The victims, from Gujarat’s Vyara town, were on their way to Amalner for a family engagement function when the accident occurred on the Amalner-Dhule highway. A local motorcyclist was also killed in the crash.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place around 7 am when a speeding car travelling from Dhule towards Amalner allegedly lost control and crashed head-on into an ST bus and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.