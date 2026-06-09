On way to engagement ceremony, 5 from Gujarat family killed in Jalgaon crash

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Six people, including five members of a family from Gujarat travelling to an engagement ceremony, were killed in a triple collision involving a car, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a motorcycle on Tuesday. The accident occurred in the morning near Mangrul village in Amalner taluka of Jalgaon district.
The victims, from Gujarat’s Vyara town, were on their way to Amalner for a family engagement function when the accident occurred on the Amalner-Dhule highway. A local motorcyclist was also killed in the crash.
According to preliminary information, the accident took place around 7 am when a speeding car travelling from Dhule towards Amalner allegedly lost control and crashed head-on into an ST bus and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.
The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was crushed and the car was reduced to a mangled heap of metal. All five occupants of the car and the motorcyclist died on the spot.
The sound of the collision drew villagers from nearby Mangrul, who rushed to the accident site and launched rescue operations even before emergency services arrived.
The force of the crash left several passengers trapped inside the wrecked car. Villagers, police personnel and MSRTC staff worked together to pull survivors and victims out of the twisted vehicle.
Police from Amalner police station, led by Inspector Dattatraya Nikam, reached the spot along with emergency responders and coordinated rescue efforts. Ambulances shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.
One passenger travelling in the ST bus, identified as Deepak Dilip Patil, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. Doctors said his condition is stable. Several others also suffered injuries and were admitted to hospital.
The accident disrupted traffic on the highway for several hours before police and local residents cleared the road and restored movement.
The bodies were sent to Amalner Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said relatives of the deceased have been informed and family members from Gujarat are travelling to Jalgaon.
Police said the exact cause of the crash is yet to be established. Investigators are examining vehicle speed, road conditions and other factors that may have contributed to the accident.
The crash has once again raised concerns over road safety and speeding on highways in the region.
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