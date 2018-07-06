Jalgaon doctors on Ladakh trip save five mishap victims

Six doctors, who were holidaying in Ladakh last week, came to the rescue of five passengers injured in an accident at 16,500 feet near Tanglanga Pass.

“A car met with an accident and fell into the valley. We climbed down with our kit when we saw the car. Of the six victims, one had died on the spot,” Dr Virendra Zambare, a laparoscopic surgeon, said.

The six doctors, all based in Jalgaon, found that two passengers were severely injured and three were in a stable condition.

Two of them had head injury and were unconscious. The doctors used an IV line and resuscitated one injured. Two of the injured were intubated alternatively and the third was ventilated using an Ambu bag. The doctors had taken an oxygen cylinder and an Ambu bag on rent for themselves from Ladakh. “We had purchased medicines for ourselves. But all our supplies came to the rescue of the injured people. We were able to stabilise them immediately,” Zambare added.

“We transferred them to a truck for 10 km and then shifted them into an ambulance for the next 45 km. The resuscitation continued at a military centre in Kharu village,” Zambare said. “There was no mobile network and getting medical care was difficult,” he added.

