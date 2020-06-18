Jalgaon collector transferred: Body of covid patient found in toilet hospital

The body had gone unnoticed for eight days and the hospital authorities had reported the patient missing. (Representational Image) The body had gone unnoticed for eight days and the hospital authorities had reported the patient missing. (Representational Image)

The state government on Wednesday transferred Jalgaon Collector Dr Avinash Dhakne a week after the body of an 82-year-old Covid-19 patient was found inside the toilet at the Jalgaon Civil Hopsital. The body had gone unnoticed for eight days and the hospital authorities had reported the patient missing.

The state government had taken serious note of the incident and had suspended five senior doctors in the hospital, including Dean Dr B S Khaire, Superintendent Dr Kiran Patil, Assistant Professor Dr Suyog Chaudhary, an on-duty resident doctor and casualty officer.

Dhakne, who has not got a new posting, will be replaced by Abhijit Raut. He was posted as CEO of Sangli Zilla Parishad.

