Jal Jeevan Mission team visits Maharashtra

A team of eight members from National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) is on a visit to Raigad, Sindhudurg, Palghar and Pune districts from October 27 to 30.

The team is covering three to five villages daily to see the implementation on ground and sensitise local officers for speedy implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ by 2024.

The team will interact with district officials, local village community, members of gram panchayat and Pani Samiti. Thereafter, the team will debrief and share their observations with the district officials as well as senior officers of government.