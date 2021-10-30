scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 29, 2021
MUST READ

Jal Jeevan Mission team visits Maharashtra

The team is covering three to five  villages daily to see the implementation on ground and sensitise local officers for speedy implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ by 2024.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 30, 2021 3:44:03 am
National Jal Jeevan Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jal Jeevan, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Mumbai newsThe team will interact with district officials, local village community, members of gram panchayat and Pani Samiti. (Representational image)

A team of eight members from National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) is on a visit to Raigad, Sindhudurg, Palghar and Pune districts from October 27 to 30.

The team is covering three to five  villages daily to see the implementation on ground and sensitise local officers for speedy implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ by 2024.

The team will interact with district officials, local village community, members of gram panchayat and Pani Samiti. Thereafter, the team will debrief and share their observations with the district officials as well as senior officers of government.

Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement