Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting: Accused seeks bail, claims ‘borderline insanity’

Seeking bail for dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, booked for the murders of his senior colleague and three passengers on the Jaipur-Mumbai train, his lawyer told a sessions court on Monday that he is suffering “borderline insanity”. Chaudhary was arrested for allegedly gunning down four on the train, while it was nearing Mumbai on July 31, 2023.

His lawyer, Pankaj Ghildiyal, told court that Chaudhary is still undergoing medication and has spent three years in jail, including four months and 22 days at a mental health institute in Thane. Chaudhary, in his bail plea filed in November 2025, has said that he is ‘mentally unstable’. Ghildiyal said that railway authorities had failed to conduct a mental assessment of Chaudhary. The chargesheet filed in the case does not refer to any mental health issues faced by Chaudhary, and a response from Thane jail earlier this month on his condition, says that he is stable. Last year, Chaudhary was referred to a mental institute in Thane and had spent over four months undergoing treatment.