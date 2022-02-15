Jain Kirti Stambh outside Ellora caves will not be shifted: Minister

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy has assured a delegation of Jain community that the Jain Kirti Stambh outside the main entrance of Ellora caves in Aurangabad will not be removed or relocated.

A delegation of Jain community including Lalit Gandhi, national president of Jain Federation, had gone to Hyderabad on Sunday to meet the minister.

Reddy has assured that no decision would be taken by the Archaeology department that would hurt the feelings of Jain community and that a final decision would be taken only in consultation with concerned senior officials, said the community members. “There is a big contribution of Jain community in nation-building work and we respect Lord Mahavir’s message of world peace. We will not do anything that will hurt the feelings of the community,” Kishan Reddy said in a video message.

The Indian Express on Tuesday reported how the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) demanded the removal or shifting of the Jain Kirti Stambh, The decision had invited opposition from the community members and they met Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Aurangabad Circle, with a request to not go ahead with the move , threatening to stage protest.

ASI was planning the removal or shifting of the Jain Kirti Stambh citing several reasons.

Gandhi expressed the sentiments of the community regarding the maintenance of Kirti Stambh. He also discussed with the minister difficulties faced by the Archaeology department regarding ancient pilgrimage sites of the community at various places , pending restoration of many ancient temples, transfer of images of Jain Tirthankars, temple relics found in excavations.