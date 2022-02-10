Jain community asks ASI to revisit decision to shift Kirti Stambh at Ellora

A delegation of Jain community members on Wednesday asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to reconsider its decision to relocate the Jain Kirti Stambh in Ellora, Aurangabad. The delegation, accompanied by former Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Chandrakant Khaire, met Superintending Archaeologist of Aurangabad Circle with their request.

The Indian Express on Tuesday had reported how the ASI had demanded the removal or shifting of the Jain Kirti Stambh, a pillar representing the teachings of Lord Mahavira, erected outside the main entrance of Ellora caves.

“The Mahavir Kirti Stambh does not, neither propagates a particular religion nor does it hurt religious sentiments. It does not cause any traffic hindrance either. Therefore, it is requested that whatever beautification work has to be done in this campus, it should be done while maintaining the status quo of Kirti Stambh, so that a harmonious atmosphere can be maintained,” the letter said.

The ASI of Aurangabad Circle is planning the removal or shifting of the Jain Kirti Stambh citing several reasons. It said while the caves represent three religions (Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism) of the country, the pillar represents only one of them. Hawkers and encroachment at the site obstruct traffic and the view, and the Stambh affects the way the main entrance looks. The ASI has also said that the land belongs to it and the pillar was erected without its permission.