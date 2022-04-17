‘Jail until trial completion will ruin career’: Bail to 21-year-old accused of sexually assaulting minor

Observing that “if the accused is put behind bars till conclusion of trial, it will ruin his career,” a Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act court in Mumbai recently granted bail to a 21-year-old man booked for sexually assaulting a minor on the promise of marrying her.

Special judge Kalpana K Patil noted that as per prosecution, the informant victim, who was nearly 16 years old, met the accused in 2018 and formed physical relations with her on a regular basis after promising to marry her. The respondent also decided to marry him, the judge further noted.

Last month, the informant’s family put a proposal of her marriage before the accused on the same date as her sister’s scheduled marriage. However, the accused and his mother refused to do the same, prompting the informant to break relations with him. The accused got furious and gave a threat to the informant that he will put her private photographs on social media and defame her following which an FIR was lodged by her at Vakola Police station, Santacruz (East).

Advocate Heena Mistry for the applicant said that the accused was falsely implicated in the case, adding that there were “love relations” between him and the victim and that he was ready to marry her. However, since his education is not yet completed, he asked her to wait for some time.

Special Public Prosecutor Sureeta Singh, representing police, along with the intervenor victim, opposed the bail plea and stated that as the accused and the informant reside in the same locality, if released on bail, he might indulge in a similar crime and threaten her and other witnesses and therefore, his plea be rejected.

The judge observed, “Considering the age of both the victim and the accused, it is clear that both of them have sufficient maturity of understanding and they had continued their relation for about two years. Major part of the investigation is completed. There is no possibility of completion of trial in near future. If the accused is put behind bars till the conclusion of trial, it will ruin his career. The accused is entitled to be released on bail by imposing strict conditions preventing him from contacting in any manner the victim and her family.”

The court directed the accused to be released on bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs. 15,000 with surety of the like amount and disposed of the plea.