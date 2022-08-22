Jail superintendent urges Thane civic body to install view cutters on portion of Thane-Kalwa flyover

THANE CENTRAL Prison Superintendent has written to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to put up view cutters on the part of the Thane-Kalwa flyover that passes closer to the jail.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Harshad Ahirrao, Superintendent of Thane jail, said, “This arm of the Thane Kalwa flyover gives a very clear view of the jail and the ongoings. It is an issue of security concern for us. A month back we have written to the executing authority of this flyover to put up a complete view cutter so that the hanging shed and other parts of the jail are not visible to motorists and the common public.”

To increase connectivity with the main city, the TMC is constructing a flyover connecting the suburb of Kalwa circle and Kalwa hospital to Balkum, Thane stadium and Thane court.

The project is being implemented under the Smart City project and will cost Rs 184 crore. Kalwa is a suburb of Thane – a satellite town of Mumbai.

The arm that connects Kalwa and Thane passes close to the Thane central prison. Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “We will put a vision barrier on this section. The Jails Department had told us earlier too.”

The Thane jail is one of the oldest in the state and is constructed inside the Thane fort. The fort is constructed over 42 acres and was taken over by Maratha warrior Chimaji Appa on March 19, 1737, from the Portuguese and it was taken over by the British in 1774. It was converted to jail in 1838 and was designated as a district jail in 1857.

At present, the prison spreads over 43 acres and the barracks are situated over 12 acres. The facility can accommodate 1,105 inmates but houses 4,800 inmates, at present. It is also facing a threat from the high-rise buildings, which are coming up near it.

Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar has also given a proposal to have a vertical jail for prisoners.

The Arthur Road central prison in Mumbai has also been requesting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to put view cutters along the monorail portion, which connects Saat Rasta and Chembur. The monorail service started in 2014 but the MMRDA is yet to install the same despite several reminders.