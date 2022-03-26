Jail me, but don’t attack families, says Uddhav

WITH Central agencies serving notices to various leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government over the last few days, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday hit back, daring the BJP to arrest him. He also came out strongly in support of arrested MVA leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and taunted that had Devendra Fadnavis’s plan to form a government with the NCP been successful, the BJP would have happily sat in the government with the same people it was targeting at present.

“Put me in jail if you want to. If you want to attack me, then attack me. Why are you going after our families? Did we ever defame your families or go after them?… If you are so desperate for power, put me in jail. I am ready for it,” Thackeray said while speaking in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the budget session.

With a number of Shiv Sena leaders facing probes by Central agencies, Thackeray also said that the harassment of his cadre needs to stop. “Do not harrass my Shiv Sainiks who were the ones to save Mumbai during the 1992-93 riots,” he said while replying to the Opposition’s last week’s proposal seeking minister Nawab Malik’s resignation for his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Defending Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, the CM said that had the 80-hour experiment of the government of BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar been successful, the now arrested leaders would have been sharing power with Fadnavis.

He also questioned the constant targeting of the families of MVA leaders. “Defaming each others’ families is a despicable, reprehensible and perverse thing to do. If you are a man, come forward like a man. You are defaming our families by misusing Central agencies,” he added.

The CM asked how the central agencies did not get a whiff of Malik’s alleged activities all these years. “This is a person who has been elected five times and has served as a minister. What do they do? Do they just bang vessels and light lamps?” he asked.