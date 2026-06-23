From jail to legislature: How Saeed Khan ‘Gabbar’ became Shiv Sena’s first Muslim MLC

Saeed Khan, better known in political circles and his hometown of Pathri as "Gabbar", won the Parbhani-Hingoli Local Authorities constituency and in the process became the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's first Muslim MLC.

When the results of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections started coming in on Monday, the headlines were largely about the Mahayuti’s dominance. The ruling alliance won 16 of the 17 seats at stake, including six that were elected unopposed.

But among the winners was one candidate whose political journey stood apart from the rest.

Saeed Khan, better known in political circles and his hometown of Pathri as “Gabbar”, won the Parbhani-Hingoli Local Authorities constituency and in the process became the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s first Muslim MLC.

Just four years ago, Khan was in jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. On Monday, he was among the faces celebrating the Mahayuti’s victory.