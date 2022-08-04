scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Jail dept seeks immediate filling of senior posts

Speaking to The Indian Express, additional DG Sunil Ramanand, who is holding an additional charge of the jails department, said, “We have five posts of deputy inspector generals, and three are vacant. I have asked the home department to fill these posts as soon as possible. We have an acute crunch of officers.”

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
August 4, 2022 1:58:51 am
Mumbai jail, Jail department posting, Maharashtra jail department, Mumbai latest news, Mumbai, Indian ExpressThe paucity of officers has affected the overall functioning of the department. Limaye and Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava did not respond to messages and calls from this paper. (file)

FACED WITH a shortage of personnel in senior positions, the Maharashtra Jails Department has asked for immediate filling of vacant posts. It has also asked the home department to allow police officers of superintendent rank and deputy inspector general rank to be sent to the jails department on deputation.

Speaking to The Indian Express, additional DG Sunil Ramanand, who is holding an additional charge of the jails department, said, “We have five posts of deputy inspector generals, and three are vacant. I have asked the home department to fill these posts as soon as possible. We have an acute crunch of officers.”

In May this year, additional DG Atulchandra Kulkarni who headed the jails department went to NIA on deputation and additional DG Ramanand was asked to take charge. In April this year, special inspector general of jails in south Maharashtra, Ankush Shinde, was appointed as Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner and deputy IG Yogesh Desai, who heads the western region, was asked to take charge of the south region which includes Mumbai and Thane. Apart from western and southern region, Desai also looks after Marathwada area.

In Mantralaya, the jails department reported to additional chief secretary (appeals and security) Nitin Gadre. But in May, he was transferred as additional chief secretary of the general administration department and additional chief secretary (home) Anand Limaye then got the additional charge. The deputy secretary in charge of jails, Aniruddha Jevalikar, who moved all proposals was transferred to another department and Rahul Kulkarni looks after it now.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
More from Mumbai

The paucity of officers has affected the overall functioning of the department. Limaye and Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava did not respond to messages and calls from this paper.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:58:51 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

3

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement