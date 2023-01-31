scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ recognised as state song

The song will be adopted on February 19, the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha empire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The decision was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File photo)
Listen to this article
‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ recognised as state song
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday recognised ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ as the state song.

The song will be adopted on February 19, the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha empire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The decision was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

More from Mumbai

One of the iconic songs in Marathi, ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha’, which means ‘Glory to Maharashtra’, was penned by Raja Badhe and sung by balladeer Krishnarao Sable, popularly known as Shaheer Sable.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 18:08 IST
Next Story

Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen likely out till late April or early May

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close