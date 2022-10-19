‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ to be Maharashtra’s official state song: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra will soon have the Marathi song, ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’, as its official state song, said Sudhir Mungantiwar, the minister for cultural affairs, Tuesday.

“This song has warmth, emotion, and spirit, and we have decided to adopt it as the state’s official song,” Mungantiwar said. The state government is reportedly working on adopting two paragraphs of the song so that it has a maximum length of 1.5 minutes. The original song is approximately 3.5 minutes long.

This song will be played at official and ceremonial functions in Maharashtra.

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, states are expected to adopt a state song, Mungantiwar said. “Some states have prepared their own songs, while some have adopted existing songs. Maharashtra had shortlisted three songs, and after careful consideration, we have decided to select ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’,” he added.

The government had planned to inaugurate the song officially at the Maharashtra Bhushan awards ceremony that was earlier slated to be held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on October 19. According to Mungantiwar, the weather department issued a rain alert for the day, and the event was subsequently postponed to sometime in the first week of November. He said, “The song will be inaugurated at the programme.”