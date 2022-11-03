Actor Janhvi Kapoor buys duplex bungalow for Rs 65 crore in Bandra

Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor recently purchased a 65 crore rupee luxurious duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. The house was purchased along with her father Boney Kapoor, and younger sister Kushi Kapoor.

The daughter of late veteran actor Sridevi Kapoor bought the first and second floors of the Kubelisque Building, located in Bandra West’s Pali Hill. The duplex is spread over 8,669 square feet, with a carpet area of 6421 sq ft, as per the documents accessed via the real-estate portal Indextap.com. The property registration was done on October 12, and Jahnvi is said to have paid Rs 3.90 crore as stamp duty and registration fees.

In July this year, Jahnvi sold her 3,456 sq ft apartment in Juhu to Bollywood Actor Rajkumar Rao for Rs 44 crore. Kapoor had purchased this property located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floor in one of the buildings at Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme in 2020. The property has a swimming pool on the first, and an open garden all around with a staircase and lockable doors at two ends.