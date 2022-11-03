scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Actor Janhvi Kapoor buys duplex bungalow for Rs 65 crore in Bandra

In July this year, Jahnvi sold her 3,456 sq ft apartment in Juhu to Bollywood Actor Rajkumar Rao for Rs 44 crore.

Bollywood Actor Jahnvi Kapoor (File)

Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor recently purchased a 65 crore rupee luxurious duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. The house was purchased along with her father Boney Kapoor, and younger sister Kushi Kapoor.

The daughter of late veteran actor Sridevi Kapoor bought the first and second floors of the Kubelisque Building, located in Bandra West’s Pali Hill. The duplex is spread over 8,669 square feet, with a carpet area of 6421 sq ft, as per the documents accessed via the real-estate portal Indextap.com. The property registration was done on October 12, and Jahnvi is said to have paid Rs 3.90 crore as stamp duty and registration fees.

More from Mumbai

In July this year, Jahnvi sold her 3,456 sq ft apartment in Juhu to Bollywood Actor Rajkumar Rao for Rs 44 crore. Kapoor had purchased this property located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floor in one of the buildings at Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme in 2020. The property has a swimming pool on the first, and an open garden all around with a staircase and lockable doors at two ends.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 08:30:52 pm
Next Story

Delhiites have till Nov 15 to avail power subsidy for last month, govt extends deadline

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement