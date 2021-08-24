Jagtap takes swipe at Nitin Raut: ‘Assurances not fulfilled’

In another instance of bickering in the state Congress, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap took a swipe at Maharashtra Energy Minister and senior Congress leader Nitin Raut, saying that assurances given by the minister were not being fulfilled.

Jagtap, who also heads the union of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, was protesting with employees who are seeking employment for kin of deceased employees on compassionate grounds. Jagtap had also demanded jobs for those who had surrendered their land for projects taken up by the agency.

Jagtap said this issue was discussed in a meeting with minister Raut on July 20, 2020, and he had agreed to solve the problems, but nothing happened since then. “The orders issued by the minister are not being obeyed by officials, which is hurting employees. We will not tolerate this,” Jagtap said, addressing workers who staged a dharna at Prakashganga, the headquarters of the transmission company.

He said some had given their land for the company and some had lost their parents who were employees, and they deserved to get a job. He said the administration was not keen to solve the issue and the union would not let the top management of the company take a peaceful nap.

Dinesh Waghmare, principal secretary of the energy secretary who heads the transmission company, said, “We cannot take such project-hit persons directly, we can take them only when vacancies arise. They also want employment on compassionate grounds for kin of employees in Class 1 and Class 2 categories and this cannot be done. We can take them only in Class 3 and Class 4 category.”