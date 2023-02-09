Bombay HC dismisses PIL against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rijiju over judiciary, collegium remarks

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL by a lawyers’ organisation seeking action against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over their public comments “showing lack of faith in the Constitution by attacking institutions, including the Supreme Court”.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for the central government opposed the PIL and called it “frivolous”, “a publicity stunt” and “without any legal grounds”. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne dismissed the plea and said that reasons will be recorded separately. The court said it was not inclined to entertain the PIL.

Advocate Ahmed Abdi for the Bombay Lawyers Association claimed that the remarks were not only derogatory to the Constitution but also affected the public at large and would lead to anarchy. He said that the two senior officials had violated their oaths of office and that if the government was serious, it should bring a concerned bill in Parliament or approach the Supreme Court.

After the bench sought to know from the petitioner under which provisions the Vice President can be disqualified, the petitioner said that it can be done in Parliament but the authorities responsible are not taking action, therefore the law has to be paid down by the court.

The PIL filed by the Bombay Lawyers Association through its chairman Ahmed Abidi claimed that the conduct of Dhankhar and Rijiju has “lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public”.

Rijiju has repeatedly questioned the collegium system even as Dhankhar raised the “basic structure” doctrine on the powers of the judiciary vis-a-vis the legislature and called the striking down of the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act a “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty.

The plea said a “frontal attack is launched on the judiciary in the most insulting and derogatory language without using any recourse available under the Constitution”.

The plea stated, “The Vice President and the law minister are attacking the collegium system as well as the doctrine of basic structure openly in a public platform. This kind of unbecoming behaviour by respondents who are holding constitutional posts is lowering the majesty of the Supreme Court in the eyes of the public at large.”

The plea filed through advocate Eknath Dhokale further said Dhankhar and Rijiju “attacked the Constitution with complete impunity”. It also claimed that both have disqualified themselves from holding any constitutional positions by expressing a lack of faith in the Constitution.

The PIL sought direction to restrain Dhankhar and Rijiju from discharging their duties as Vice President and Union minister, respectively. Pending hearing and final disposal of the plea, direction is sought to restrain Dhankhar and Rijiju “from making derogatory, insulting and objectionable utterances showing their lack of faith in the Constitution of India and the judiciary established by law”, it said.