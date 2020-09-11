scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar owner passes away

Originally from Ahmedabad, Jaffer Gulam Mansuri had been instrumental in setting up the Delhi Darbar restaurant in 1973.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: September 11, 2020 2:03:45 am
Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar, Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar Mumbai, Jaffer Gulam Mansuri dead, Mumbai news, indian expressMansuri was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and had been on ventilator since September 2.

Jaffer Gulam Mansuri (84), owner of the iconic ‘Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar’ chain of restaurants famous for its biryani, passed away in Mumbai due to Covid-19 on Thursday.

Originally from Ahmedabad, Mansuri had been instrumental in setting up the Delhi Darbar restaurant in 1973. In 2006, he branched out of the family business to set up ‘Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar’, which has a chain of restaurants across Mumbai.

Mansuri was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and had been on ventilator since September 2. His burial took place at Marine Line’s Bada Qabrastan on Wednesday.

