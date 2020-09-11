Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar owner passes away

Mansuri was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and had been on ventilator since September 2.

Jaffer Gulam Mansuri (84), owner of the iconic ‘Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar’ chain of restaurants famous for its biryani, passed away in Mumbai due to Covid-19 on Thursday.

Originally from Ahmedabad, Mansuri had been instrumental in setting up the Delhi Darbar restaurant in 1973. In 2006, he branched out of the family business to set up ‘Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar’, which has a chain of restaurants across Mumbai.

Mansuri was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and had been on ventilator since September 2. His burial took place at Marine Line’s Bada Qabrastan on Wednesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd