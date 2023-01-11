J M Joshi provided D company formula for gutkha manufacturing, says court

GOA GUTKHA owner J M Joshi had extended a helping hand to global terrorists Dawood Ibrahim and Anees Kaskar for setting up gutkha manufacturing units in Karachi and also provided the formula for it, providing them a permanent source of income, a special court has said in its detailed order.

The court had on Monday convicted and sentenced Joshi, Jamiruddin Ansari and 1993 blast accused Farukh Mansuri to 10 years of imprisonment, finding them guilty of criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and three charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special Judge B D Shelke said in his order that evidence had come on record that Joshi and Manikchand Gutkha owner Rasiklal Dhariwal, who were business partners before going their separate ways, had settled their dispute regarding shares through mediation by Ibrahim and Kaskar. The court said that money was also provided to Ibrahim and Kaskar in lieu of settlement of the dispute. Further, they also extended help to the two to establish a gutkha factory.

“No doubt in normal course extending a helping hand in establishing a factory by a common person does not amount to an offence. However, in the present case at hand, accused number 5 (Joshi) knowing fully well that accused number 7 (Ibrahim) and accused number 3 (Kaskar) are global terrorists extended them helping hands in establishing the Gutkha factory. He also extended his help to provide formula for manufacturing Gutkha and made available a permanent source of income to the organized crime syndicate of accused numbers 7 and 3,” the court said.

The court added that Joshi had sent one of his employees, a prosecution witness in the case, to establish the factory in Pakistan through deception. The employee was told that he was being sent to Bangkok but was taken to Pakistan where he was kept confined against his will. The court said that Joshi knew that the employee was kidnapped and wrongfully confined in Karachi and that he had been part of the conspiracy with Ibrahim and Kaskar regarding it. Joshi was also convicted on charges of kidnapping.

Joshi had, in his defence, submitted that he was also a victim and not an accomplice and had made losses, and no pecuniary gains as claimed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He had claimed that he was entitled for Rs 259 crore from Dhariwal but had to settle at Rs 11 crore and also had to pay Rs 3 crore to Kaskar to establish the factory in Karachi. The court said that there was no proof of this claim and that this was not a material issue as it was seen from the evidence on record that Joshi had abetted “continuous illegal activity” of an organised crime syndicate headed by Ibrahim.

The court said that the three convicts had engaged and undertaken unlawful activities. Ansari had used violence and threat of violence and criminal intimidation on two partners of a Mumbai-based firm, who were coerced into sending the five gutkha pouch packaging machines that were eventually shipped to Pakistan. The court said that the three had jointly committed the crimes and gained undue economic or other advantage for themselves and the two absconding accused – Ibrahim and Kaskar. The court said that it had relied on witness statements as well as the confessional statement of Ansari, as submitted by special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat during the final arguments.