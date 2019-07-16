Italian nurse booked for ‘using satellite phone’ at Mumbai airport

An Italian nurse was booked last week for allegedly using a satellite phone inside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, said police sources. She was later released on bail.

Security agencies at the airport detected the use of a satellite phone on July 6 and tracked the signal to a chartered airplane parked in the airport. The plane had been requisitioned as an air ambulance to take an injured Italian tourist back to Italy for treatment.

A source at the airport police station said when police boarded the aircraft, only two cabin crew members and a nurse were present. Inquiries revealed that the nurse had used the phone to make a call,as she was not aware that it was banned.