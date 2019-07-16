Toggle Menu
Security agencies at the airport detected the use of a satellite phone on July 6 and tracked the signal to a chartered airplane parked in the airport. The plane had been requisitioned as an air ambulance to take an injured Italian tourist back to Italy for treatment.

Italian nurse booked for ‘using satellite phone’ at Mumbai airport
(Representational Image)

An Italian nurse was booked last week for allegedly using a satellite phone inside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, said police sources. She was later released on bail.

A source at the airport police station said when police boarded the aircraft, only two cabin crew members and a nurse were present. Inquiries revealed that the nurse had used the phone to make a call,as she was not aware that it was banned.

