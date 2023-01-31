Italian national ‘strips’ on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight, booked

A 45-year-old woman from Italy has been booked by Mumbai Police after a Vistara airlines crew member lodged a complaint against her for creating ruckus on board the Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight. As per the complaint, the woman is alleged to have manhandled and spat on a crew member, and also stripped off her clothes in the aircraft after arguing with the crew.

According to police officials, the incident took place after the aircraft took off from Abu Dhabi at 2.03am (IST) on Monday.

The complainant Labat Khan has been working with the airline for five years and was crew member of the Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight. Khan, in her complaint to the police, said that at around 2.30 am, the Italian national left her allotted seat (11 C) and took a seat in the business class.

“Soon after, a crew member inquired if she needed help,” said an officer, adding, “But she did not acknowledge their presence. Following this, they requested her to return to her seat as she had booked an economy class seat.”

The woman then, allegedly, punched the complainant, and when another crew member intervened, the Italian allegedly spat on her face. “The woman was behaving aggressively, and when the crew asked her to calm down, she stripped off her clothes and began walking around in the aisle midflight,” said an officer.

When the flight landed at Mumbai airport at about 4.53 am, as per the pilot’s instructions, the woman was handed over to security officers of the airlines at the airport.

“From her passport, we found out her name is Paola Perruccio,” said Khan in her complaint. “While on board, the woman beat me, misbehaved by stripping and littering the plane, and endangering the lives of other passengers.”

A formal complaint was lodged with the Sahar Police, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of The Aircraft Act 1937.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII), confirmed the incident and said, “The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go.”