Italian Ambassador Vincenzo De Luca’s three-day visit to Mumbai ends

At the end of the his three-day visit to Mumbai, Italian Ambassador to India, Vincenzo De Luca, on Wednesday said that Italy’s best conservation institute will work together with the Maharashtra government on a pilot project related to protection and restoration of ancient temples, which is one of the pet projects of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Du Luca had met Thackeray, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and top industrialists among others during his visit.

“Together with the Consul General, we met with Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray and Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray. We discussed about the already strong existing presence of Italian enterprises in the state, especially in Mumbai and Pune. We also committed on an even stronger presence of Italian enterprises and investments in the state, especially in the field of automotive, textile machineries, food processing and medical technologies,” De Luca said in a statement.

He added that during the meeting, they agreed on promoting joint programmes and partnerships on energy transition, waste for energy and cultural exchanges on heritage conservation and university exchange. “We will ask our best conservation institute in Italy to work together with the Maharashtra government on a pilot project related to protection and restoration on ancient temples.”

The Thackeray-led government has selected eight temples as part of its project to conserve and preserve ancient temples in the state. One of the temples is likely to be taken up as a pilot project.

De Luca said he was also interested in “creating a framework for future collaboration” between Italian cities and Mumbai. “I was impressed by how dynamic and future-oriented this city is. Furthermore, here in Mumbai, Italy is present with several public institutions and many private entities all working together under the dynamic leadership of the Italian Consulate to foster and deepen institutional, economical and cultural connections between our countries,” he added.

“I am already planning a new visit to Maharashtra dedicated only to Pune and its industrial district,” said De Luca.

On his first three-day visit, De Luca said, “I must say that the results of this visit have been beyond any expectation. The message is clear: ‘India needs more Italy and Italy needs more India’. In this regard, Maharashtra will a very important platform… Maharashtra is the most advanced state in India in the field of manufacture and industrial production and Italy is the second biggest country in Europe for manufacturing. It seems natural to me that a closer partnership must be built between us.”