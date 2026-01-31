‘It seems the process will now be discontinued’: Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk

Addressing reporters, Pawar clarified that discussions regarding the possible merger of the two NCP factions had been underway but now appear uncertain. (file)

Amid renewed political speculation over a possible reunification of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, party founder Sharad Pawar on Tuesday distanced himself from recent developments, stating that several decisions being reported were internal matters of the Ajit Pawar-led faction and not discussed with his group.

Addressing reporters, Pawar clarified that discussions regarding the possible merger of the two NCP factions had been underway but now appear uncertain.

“For the last four months, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil discussed the issue of the merger of two parties. Now, the unfortunate accident has happened. It seems that the process will now be discontinued,” Pawar said, indicating that recent events may stall reconciliation efforts between the factions.