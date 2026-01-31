‘It seems the process will now be discontinued’: Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk

“I have no knowledge” of Sunetra Pawar’s elevation, he adds. Says they learnt of it through news reports

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 11:47 AM IST
Sharad Pawar NCP mergerAddressing reporters, Pawar clarified that discussions regarding the possible merger of the two NCP factions had been underway but now appear uncertain. (file)
Amid renewed political speculation over a possible reunification of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, party founder Sharad Pawar on Tuesday distanced himself from recent developments, stating that several decisions being reported were internal matters of the Ajit Pawar-led faction and not discussed with his group.

Addressing reporters, Pawar clarified that discussions regarding the possible merger of the two NCP factions had been underway but now appear uncertain.

“For the last four months, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil discussed the issue of the merger of two parties. Now, the unfortunate accident has happened. It seems that the process will now be discontinued,” Pawar said, indicating that recent events may stall reconciliation efforts between the factions.

He acknowledged that senior leaders from both camps had earlier engaged in talks. “Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Shashikant Shinde were involved in the talks of merger,” Pawar noted.

However, Pawar maintained that several recent decisions being attributed to the unified party structure were internal matters of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

“The decision of selecting Sunetra Pawar as the legislative party leader is the internal issue of the NCP,” he said.

Responding to reports suggesting Sunetra Pawar could be appointed Deputy Chief Minister, Pawar said he had no information about such developments. “I have no knowledge about Sunetra Pawar being getting selected as deputy CM. It must be the internal matter of the NCP. I am reading some names like Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare in newspaper. They must have decided it for their party,” he remarked.

He further stated that there had been no communication between the factions regarding future political developments. “There was no discussion with anyone on future developments between NCP and NCP-SP,” Pawar said.

On reports of an upcoming swearing-in ceremony, Pawar expressed surprise, saying his camp was unaware of any such plans. “I have no idea about the swearing in and have come to know about it through news. How can we be there? We are not aware. Whether the swearing in is actually happening or not is also not known,” he added when asked whether any Pawar family member would attend the event.

