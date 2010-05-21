I-T officer bail plea in graft case rejected

A special CBI court in Thane on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Thane Income Tax (I-T) commissioner Aniruddh Rai,who has been accused in a graft case. The court rejected the application observing,the accused is a public servant and can tamper with the evidence if not arrested.

Two other accused  additional I-T commissioner Sumitra Banerjee and assistant I-T commissioner Anjali Bambole  have been arrested by the CBI and are in judicial custody in the same case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of CBI had on April 19 had arrested Sumitra and her husband Subrato along with another officer Anjali for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 crore from a builder to reduce his tax assessment dues.

A week after their arrest,Rai had moved the special court in Thane seeking anticipatory bail as he feared arrest in the case.

Rais name had cropped up during investigations. The other arrested accused had revealed certain things that need to be inquired into. We will call him for questioning for any further action, said CBI Joint Director (Western Region) Rishiraj Singh.

In a complaint filed on April 15,the Thane builder had alleged that a survey was conducted by Bambole and Banerjee on March 24. After the survey was completed,Banerjee allegedly informed the builder that the liability of his firm would be Rs 25 crore.

Later,she allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 4 crore and asked the builder to pay up a tax of Rs2 crore.

According to the CBI,the builder when expressed the inability to pay such a huge amount,Banerjee brought the demand down to Rs 2 crore and the tax liability to Rs 1.05 crore. The partners of the firm were then asked to make fake entries to build up a tax liability of Rs 1.05 crore. This amount was paid to the IT department through three cheques of Rs 35 lakh.

The delivery of the money was to be made in Chembur,where the CBI made the arrests.

