It is official: Bandra’s Neville D’Souza football ground to make way for convention centre

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) general body on Tuesday night cleared the proposal to change the reservation of the iconic Neville D’Souza football ground in Bandra to a convention and exhibition centre.

The BMC cleared the proposal amid objection from the Opposition which raised concerns over the city’s fast depleting open spaces.

Inaugurated in 2018, the one of Mumbai’s few dedicated football venues. In June, this year, the civic improvements committee cleared the proposal to change the reservation.

Nearly two months since the clearance, the chairperson of Improvement Committee, Sandhya Doshi floated a proposal before the civic general body where Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday night cleared the move to change the ground’s reservation to make way for a convention and exhibition centre.