IT firm owner duped of Rs 4.95 lakh while looking to rent office space online

A 52-YEAR-OLD man, the owner of an IT firm, was allegedly duped of Rs 4.95 lakh by fraudsters online while he was looking to rent an office space in South Mumbai.

According to police, the complainant, who came to Mumbai to hunt for an office space, was tired of personally visiting sites and, hence, started searching online.

Police said the man fed his requirements and contact details onto a portal and received a phone call from a woman, who identified herself as Sana, on June 14 following which she told him that he would have to register and pay Rs 25,000 to get priority service.

When he paid the money, police said, the fraudsters told him that the money had not been deposited and asked him to repeat the transaction, and subsequently, he ended up paying Rs 1.25 lakh.

He later received a phone call asking for an additional refundable deposit of Rs 3.25 lakh, which would be returned after he found the desired space, police said.

The man, who had paid Rs 4.95 lakh by then, again received a phone call asking him to pay an additional Rs 10 lakh, police added. Following this, he realised he had been cheated and approached the police to lodge a complaint.

An investigator said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act on Tuesday, while they were also trying to trace the culprits using call data records of mobile numbers used to contact the complainant.

