Issues like CAA, NRC won’t impact budget session, Uddhav tells allies

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reassured the alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government — Congress and NCP — that contentious issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Registration (NPR) would not have any impact on the ongoing Budget Session in the state.

Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders Monday held a meeting to chalk out a strategy to tackle the differences among the party on the contentious issues. In the meeting, Thackeray said he was committed to work within the common minimum programme finalised among the alliance partners. He added that each party was bound to have their own agenda.

Thackeray said he had discussed all critical issues with both Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar cautioned MLAs from speaking on CAA, NRC and NPR in the assembly. He said, “The controversial issues should be left for central leadership. Let it be with Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. They are already in discussion…”

Senior Congress leader and Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said, “The Congress will ensure the state government works within the agreed common minimum agenda.” The party has already stated its reservations on issues like CAA and NRC.

However, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the Congress should take a hard position against CAA across the state and country. Stating that party’s stand had nothing to do with the state government, Chavan said, “The CAA challenges the rights enshrined in the Constitution. Therefore, Congress should launch a campaign against the CAA.”

In order to clear any confusion, the MVA government has constituted a coordination committee, comprising Ajit Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Industries Minister Subash Desai, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, and Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab will also participate in the meeting, which will take place every day during the ongoing session to discuss legislative businesses and strategy to counter the Opposition on floor of the Assembly.

