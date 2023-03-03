Issue of homeless persons ‘global, they’re human beings too’: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court Friday, while refusing to pass orders in a plea by the lawyers’ association complaining about persons living and sleeping on footpaths and sidewalks around the High Court and the Flora Fountain area in South Mumbai, said an issue of homeless persons was “global” and added they too are “human beings with same footing as everyone else before the court”.

The bench said that while every city in the world is facing issues related to homeless persons and their shelters, each city has to deal with the manner best suited to that city.

A division bench of Justices Gautam S Patel and Neela K Gokhale was hearing an interim application filed by Bombay Bar Association (BBA), the oldest association of lawyers practicing in the Bombay High Court, argued through senior advocate Milind Sathe.

The BBA had filed an interim application in a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by the court in January, citing the “much larger issue of the consequence for the entire city”, after two shop owners, Pankaj and Gopalkrishna Agarwal from Borivali (East), moved the court, complaining that several unauthorised stalls had come up in front of their shops.

The BBA’s application complained about persons using footpaths and sidewalks around the Flora Fountain (Hutatma Chowk) area in Fort in South Mumbai. The association said the letters were written to the police authorities and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking action.

Sathe said footpaths are open spaces and are used by homeless people and the solution to the issue could be night shelters on the lines of Delhi to be made available for such persons occupying footpaths and sidewalks.

The bench said in the present case, there was a possibility that the BMC would say it was a problem to be dealt with by the police authorities.

The bench questioned what judicial order it could pass in the BBA’s plea. “Perhaps it is (a problem to be dealt with by the police), we do not know. What do we do? Do you want them to be thrown out of the footpaths? The problem of homeless persons is global. There are problems in New York, Washington, Paris etc. They need shelter. You are asking – take action, remove them, where are they to go? Are you saying the city must get rid of the poor?”

Justice Patel went on to say, “These are people who come from other cities looking for opportunities here. The issue of homeless persons is a global one…They might be poor or less fortunate but they are human beings and that makes them to be on the same footing as everybody else before us in court. There is divergence. They have rights.”

The bench also referred to problems of encroachments on the footpaths at several crowded traffic junctions in the city, including the one near Plaza Cinema, Dadar (West). The bench said that it was a “classic example” where footpaths were taken over by encroachments, pedestrians were out on streets walking and vehicles facing issues to manoeuvre through the roads.

Justice Patel, in a satirical remark, said there was one solution for authorities to consider. The judge quipped, “BMC’s answer would be to construct a metro station (in the concerned area). Construction goes on for years. Start digging and everyone will go away. No one gets to use the footpath then. No pedestrian can walk on it…no car can drive there…no one can live on it. Problem is over. It is an ideal solution.”

The bench, referring to photographs of “poor people” attached with the application, noted that the issue raised in it was “distinct” from that of suo motu PIL, as it did not contain complaint about erecting stalls or permitting vending for commercial purposes.

The bench said it would not make any substantive order in interim application and allowed the BBA to file a separate PIL on the issue of homeless persons.