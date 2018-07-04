Israeli man booked for ‘choking’ girlfriend during sexual intercourse

Sixteen months after a 23-year-old woman died in a hotel room in Colaba, the Mumbai Police have booked an Israeli national for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after he “accidentally choked” his girlfriend to death during sexual intercourse. According to the police officials, the Israeli national had visited Mumbai with his girlfriend in March last year.

Initially, the Colaba police had registered the case as Accidental Death Report, but on Monday, an FIR under section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under IPC was registered after the Kalina forensic laboratory submitted the report to the police. The police said on the day of the incident, the man allegedly applied pressure on the woman’s neck due to which she died of suffocation. The investigators said that as his girlfriend was lying still and unresponsive, he informed the hotel staff and took her to hospital. An officer from Colaba police station said, “The hotel staff rushed her to GT Hospital and simultaneously informed the police control room. She was declared dead before admission by the hospital authorities. After completing the formalities, the family of the deceased took her body to Israel.”

“The forensic department has sent us a detailed report revealing she died due to suffocation and proved the man’s negligence, so the case under relevant sections was registered,” said an officer.

