‘He is a drug addict, was lured by easy money’: Family of Mumbai man accused in Pakistan gangster Shahzad Bhatti-linked terror module

“They thought it was easy money. They never imagined the matter would escalate to this level,” claimed a neighbour of Sajid Shaikh alias Arbaz Khan, one of the eight people arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly being part of a terror module linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and a Pakistani gangster.

Investigators allege the network was run by Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based social media influencer who built a following through religious commentary and nationalist videos under the “333” banner, and who Indian agencies believe has been attempting to expand his network in India by radicalising unemployed youth and offering financial inducements to carry out terror-related activities.

Sajid, from Mumbai, and Tauqeer Shaikh from Mumbra in Thane district are among those arrested in the case. Their relatives, however, insist the two had no intention of carrying out terror activities and were drawn into the racket through online contacts offering money transfers.

Burma shell railway track area in Kurla (east) where Sajid Shaikh Alias Arbaz Khan, 22, was living. (Express photo by Manish Kumar Pathak) Burma shell railway track area in Kurla (east) where Sajid Shaikh Alias Arbaz Khan, 22, was living. (Express photo by Manish Kumar Pathak)

Sajid Shaikh’s maternal uncle said Sajid had struggled with drug addiction for years and had been thrown out of the house around four months ago because of his substance abuse.

Tauqeer Shaikh’s family earlier lived in Kurla (East) before shifting to Mumbra a few years ago. A neighbour said Sajid and Tauqeer had known each other for several years and would often meet.

Sajid lost his father at a young age, while his mother died of tuberculosis around six years ago. Following her death, he stayed with his grandmother in a rented house near the Burma railway track in the Nehru Nagar area of Kurla (East).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sajid’s maternal uncle Iqbal Shaikh said, “Arbaz had developed a drug addiction at a very young age when he was around 15-years old. In an effort to help him overcome the habit, I admitted him to a de-addiction centre in Titwala. He was there for almost four months but the treatment did not yield any significant improvement.”

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When Sajid’s grandmother passed away, he returned for her last rites but never went back to the rehabilitation centre.

“My sister was suffering from tuberculosis. Before her death, she asked me to take care of her son. That is why I sent him to the de-addiction centre and spent money on his treatment. But when there was no improvement, I gradually lost hope,” his uncle said.

“I tried my best to put him on the right path, but he was found to be under the influence of drugs and due to which irregular at work. I eventually told him to leave the house if he was unwilling to quit his addiction. Around four months ago, he left my house, and since then I have no idea where he has been living or working. Occasionally, we see him roaming around the area,” added Iqbal Shaikh.

Another uncle, who did not wish to be named, alleged that the racket began after a Mumbra resident identified as Ujefa allegedly received money through an online contact and informed others about the opportunity.

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“Ujefa then informed others that an online gang was distributing money. Sajid and another youth, Tauqeer Shaikh from Mumbra, agreed to accept the funds in their accounts believing that they would simply take the money and block the account after that. Sajid allegedly received Rs 25,000 in his bank account online,” he claimed.

“The accused required money for drugs, so they thought it would be easy money. They never imagined the matter would escalate to this level,” said one of Sajid’s neighbours.

Sher Bano, Tauqeer Shaikh’s paternal aunt, also made a similar claim. She said Tauqeer never discussed the online money transactions at home.

“The incident came to light when the Delhi Police came for inquiry. Tauqeer said he got Rs 21,000 in his bank account after he was introduced to an online contact through Ujefa, who lives in the same vicinity. After getting the money, my nephew blocked the sender’s number. I knew Sajid also and there is not a single NC against both the children,” said Bano.

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Tauqeer works as a crane operator and lives with his parents in Mumbra. According to his family, he has denied any links with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

Delhi Police are probing the alleged links between the accused, overseas handlers and underworld operatives. Police suspect the group was being radicalised and funded through online channels as part of a larger conspiracy to carry out terror activities in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities.

The Special Cell is continuing its investigation into financial transactions, digital communications and the alleged role of foreign-based handlers in the case.