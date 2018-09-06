Is tram service feasible in Navi Mumbai: Civic body plans to conduct study

Last month, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had declared Navi Mumbai as the second most liveable city in the country in the livability index.(Express photo by Partha Paul/Representational) Last month, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had declared Navi Mumbai as the second most liveable city in the country in the livability index.(Express photo by Partha Paul/Representational)

To strengthen its public transport system, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is planning to conduct a feasibility study to see whether a tram or similar services can be introduced on certain roads in the satellite town. Officials from the Navi Mumbai civic body said the proposal is being discussed and a consultant is likely to be appointed to carry out the feasibility study. “We are not looking to start a tram or similar services on internal roads but on a few major roads like Thane-Belapur road. This road stretch has large number of IT units,” said a civic official.

“We will appoint a reputed agency like the IIT to conduct the feasibility study for tram or similar services,” said N Ramaswami, municipal commissioner, Navi Mumbai.

When asked why the civic body is opting for tram like services, he said, “We are looking for not just tram but similar services with advanced technologies. We are looking at it as part of a long-term plan to strengthen the mass transport. It will help reduce the pollution as well.”

Another official said there are certain restrictions with the existing public transport mode such as bus services.

Last month, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had declared Navi Mumbai as the second most liveable city in the country in the livability index. It was the first-ever exercise undertaken by the Centre to rank cities based on their “ease of living” parameters. However, it had also stated that the public transport in the satellite town was weak.

However, officials from the civic body maintained the tram like services have nothing to do with the ranking. “There is no immediate provocation to go for the tram like services and we are looking at it as a long-term plan,” said an official.

The tram services in Mumbai, which was introduced in 1874, was discontinued in 1964. While horse-drawn services were used earlier, electric engines replaced the animals in 1907. The Colaba junction corner was the main junction of the city’s tram network that would run from Colaba to Pydhonie via Crawford Market. Have a comment or suggestion for Notes from the Suburbs?

Write to mumbai.newsline @expressindia.com with subject line: Notes from the Suburbs

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App