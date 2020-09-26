‘Is coronavirus pandemic over?’ Sanjay Raut questions Bihar polls timing

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

SENA LEADER and MP Sanjay Raut on Friday questioned the timing of the Bihar elections amid the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. He also attacked the BJP-led Centre and the JD(U) government in Bihar for politicising the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of the Assembly polls.

“The parliament session was curtailed due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Is the coronavirus pandemic over in Bihar? Is this the right situation to hold the polls?” asked Raut, Sena’s chief spokesperson, while speaking to the media persons.

Raut’s statement came soon after the Election Commission on Friday announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases — on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of the votes will take place on November 10.

Asked if Rajput’s death will be an election issue in the Bihar polls, Raut said, “The Centre and state (Bihar) together politicised the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to make it an election issue. The JD(U) has already published the posters with Rajput’s name on it and brought it in the campaigning. It is being made an election issue because the government (Bihar) does not have anything to speak on the development issues or good governance.” Raut said there will be a discussion with the Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next two days to decide on contesting the Bihar polls.

The Sena chief spokesperson, meanwhile, welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government’s announcement of developing a film city in Noida. “It’s a good proposal. If the entertainment industry is expanding across the country and creating more job opportunities, then it should be welcomed. Uttar Pradesh is an important state in the country. Ideally, after the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre should have set up a film city in the Kashmir Valley,” Raut said.

Referring to opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis’ remark that the Shiv Sena is a “confused” party, Raut said, “The Sena has always spoken about things that it didn’t agree with even during the previous NDA regime.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd