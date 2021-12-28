IS Chahal reviews health infra, calls for implementation of measures

WITH THE consistent rise in the Covid-19 cases in the last week, Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal on Monday reviewed the health infrastructure preparedness and instructed civic officials to strictly implement Covid measures in the city.

Chahal asked officials to update the list of beds acquired from the private hospitals and occupancy of jumbo Covid centres. He asked the officials to intensify punitive action against those not wearing masks in public.

The meeting was attended by additional and deputy municipal commissioners and ward officers at the civic headquarters. Chahal also asked the officials to ensure a regular supply of oxygen.

The deans of the civic-run hospitals and jumbo Covid centres were instructed to ensure all necessary facilities in hospitals — ambulances, manpower, equipment, and stock of medicines etc. The commissioner asked all deans to keep the facilities ready.

Chahal instructed the war officers to ensure that all the 24 war rooms are activated and review the manpower, technical services, facilities required and make necessary improvements. During the first and the second Covid wave, the BMC’s war rooms were appreciated for bridging the gap between hospitals and patients.

With the threat of the third wave and to restrict the spread of the infection, the state government has prohibited the gathering of more than five people in public places between 9 pm and 6 am from December 25. Under the new guidelines, only 100 people are allowed at indoor weddings and not more than 250 at outdoor weddings.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India), on Monday, issued an advisory to its members on strictly following guidelines. The association asked its members to display their licenses or permissions and their full capacity along with 50 per cent of that capacity.

In addition to the restrictions on capacity, the BMC has banned any New Year celebrations in Mumbai.