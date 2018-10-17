Is CBI suggesting all single, separated, ill women be sent to prison, says Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea told special Judge J C Jagdale that she will be arguing her bail in four parts. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar Indrani Mukerjea told special Judge J C Jagdale that she will be arguing her bail in four parts. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

INDRANI MUKERJEA, prime accused in the murder case of her daughter, Sheena Bora, argued in person before the special court on her bail application. Mukerjea has sought bail on medical grounds claiming that her health is rapidly ‘deteriorating’ due to neurological complications. She also asked if CBI will take responsibility if something were to happen to her. On Tuesday, Mukerjea stepped into the witness box to argue her bail in person, as she had earlier told the court that she wanted to express her “plight” before the court.

Mukerjea told special Judge J C Jagdale that she will be arguing her bail in four parts, responding to each point put forth by the CBI in response to her bail application. Among other grounds, CBI had opposed bail to Mukerjea, claiming that there was no family member to take care of her if she is released as she and her husband, Peter Mukerjea (also an undertrial in the alleged murder case) are seeking a divorce and that her daughter, Vidhie, was in the UK. “Is the CBI suggesting that all women who are single, separated or divorced, who have the misfortune of falling ill, should be sent to prison?” Indrani submitted before the court.

She further said that while her divorce is her “personal matter” and that her daughter is not in the UK but is pursuing a travel and tourism course in Spain. “Even when my daughter returns to India, I am not expecting her to put her life on hold to take care of me. There are caretakers, chefs, bodyguards, and nurses, who can be employed to take care of me at my house,” Indrani told court. She further said that she could go to the house of a lawyer she knows for 18 years and his wife, and then later return to her Marlow residence in Worli, when she is feeling better. She also countered the CBI’s reply, which said that Mukerjea could attend the trial through a video-conference link.

“I have my right to attend the trial. I will come even if I am on a wheelchair, unless I am brain dead, which thanks to the prosecution, may happen anytime,” Indrani said. She also referred to her medical condition as written in the several medical reports at JJ Hospital, claiming that an MRI scan of her brain revealed “chronic ischemic changes” in her brain are “irreversible” for which she needs medication regularly. She also submitted that there are usually procedural delays in giving medical assistance in prison, which is not “malafide” in her particular case but a systemic issue.

“I have been in prison for three years despite not having committed the offence. I am no longer physically and mentally capable of fighting a fair trial. Please give me a chance to stay alive till the end of the trial,” Indrani told the court.

Special public prosecutor, Bharat Badami opposed the plea stating that she was getting all medical care in prison and if released it could lead to frequent adjournments delaying the trial. The court is likely to decide on the application on October 20.

