IRSDC to redevelop Andheri station in 2 phases

The Andheri railway station set to be redeveloped by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC), a nodal agency and the main Project Development Agency (PDA) for the redevelopment of railway stations in the country. Located in the western suburbs of the city, the station will be redeveloped in two phases.

One of the busiest stations on the Western Railway network, Andheri station serves two major railway lines: the Harbour Line that runs towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Panvel, and the Western Line connecting Churchgate and Dahanu. The Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar Metro Line (Blue Line 1) station is situated next to the station on the east side.

According to officials, the redeveloped Andheri station will have a concourse on the eastern side that will connect to all foot overbridges (FOBs) and integrate it with the Metro station too. The entry to the station, along with drop-offs/pick-ups, has been planned on Versova Marg Road to ease the congestion at the existing entrance. The deck, officials said, will also be fully integrated with skywalks on Swami Nityananda Marg Road.

The station roof, planned above the suburban platforms, will be akin to that of the Churchgate and CSMT stations and stop rainwater and direct sunlight. The station premises will be disabled-friendly and redeveloped on a green building concept, with a modern Building Management System integrated with CCTV and other systems. Above the concourse level, the IRSDC plans to undertake some commercial development.

“In addition to Andheri, IRSDC will be redeveloping Dadar, Kalyan, Thakurli, Bandra, CSMT, Thane and Borivali stations in Mumbai. The work across these projects is at different stages and is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeframe. The redevelopment of these stations will boost realty prospects and usher a socio-economic transformation,” S K Lohia, the managing director and CEO of IRSDC said.

The overall area of redevelopment, IRSDC officials said, is 4.31 acres, of which 2.1 acres will be developed in phase 1. The project cost for phase 1 redevelopment is Rs 218 crore. The ISRDC will adopt a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) redevelopment model and a proposal for the same has been processed for in-principle approval of the competent authority.

Andheri station is a major halt for long-distance trains and handles approximately 4.2 lakh passengers per day.

It has nine platforms with platforms No 8 and 9 dedicated for long-distance trains and the remaining for suburban trains