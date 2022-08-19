scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats from an unknown Twitter account

The unidentified person from a Twitter account named 'AmanA1A1' on August 16 started posting threats on Twitter posts of Sameer Wankhede. It comes a day after Wankhede registered an FIR against NCP leader Nawab Malik.

The FIR was taken a day after the Wankhede got a clean chit in a caste certificate row by the Mumbai City District Caste Scrutiny Committee. (Express Photo/File)

A day after getting an FIR registered at Goregaon police station in Mumbai against incarcerated NCP leader Nawab Malik for defamation, IRS officer Sameer Wankhede started receiving threats from a fake Twitter account on August 16.

When contacted, Wankhede confirmed he as well as his wife Kranti Redkar received threats and said he had approached the Goregaon police with a complaint.

The unidentified person created a Twitter account named ‘AmanA1A1’ on August 16 and started posting threats on Twitter posts of the IRS officer. At first, Wankhede ignored him but when the threats continued he confronted the account holder on August 17 after which the unidentified person deleted the Twitter account.

The account holder threatened that he would “finish him”. The Goregaon police with the help of the cyber police are trying to get information on the deleted Twitter account.

Incidentally, just a day earlier on August 15, the police on a complaint from Wankhede had registered an FIR against Nawab Malik on charges of defamation and sections of the Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act.

The FIR was taken a day after the Wankhede got a clean chit in a caste certificate row by the Mumbai City District Caste Scrutiny Committee.

Malik is currently behind bars in connection with the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Malik along with others had alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim and did not belong to a Scheduled Caste. The scrutiny committee was then asked to investigate the matter. Malik also brought out controversial facts related to the Cordelia cruise drug bust case last year in which Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) led by Wankhede.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 12:25:32 pm
