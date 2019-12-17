Irrigation scam case: Bombay HC calls for govt reply on PIL seeking CBI probe

The bench comprising Justice Z A Haq and Justice Murlidhar Giratkar directed Jagtap to file a proper application and prayer. The bench comprising Justice Z A Haq and Justice Murlidhar Giratkar directed Jagtap to file a proper application and prayer.

THE Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the state government to file an affidavit on an application by one of the litigants in the Vidarbha irrigation scam case. In the plea, the applicant is asking for the probe to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Petitioner Atul Jagtap’s plea had come after two mutually contradictory affidavits were filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB): the first by then Director General of Police (DGP), ACB, Sanjay Barve in November last year and the other by two Superintendents of Police, ACB — Nagpur and Amravti — a day before the new government led by Uddhav Thackeray took office. While the first affidavit had said then deputy chief minister and Water Resources Minister Ajit Pawar had tweaked business rules and had interfered with the process of award of work orders and mobilisation advance to contractors, the latter affidavit had given him a clean chit.

The bench comprising Justice Z A Haq and Justice Murlidhar Giratkar directed Jagtap to file a proper application and prayer. The bench also directed the state government to file an affidavit on the issue raised by Jagtap and posted the case for further hearing on January 15.

