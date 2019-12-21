Irrigation scam: 2018 affidavit didn’t contain govt letter that would’ve gone in favour of Ajit Pawar, says ACB chief

NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File)Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar 27/11/2019 NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File)Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar 27/11/2019

In an affidavit filed before the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief Param Bir Singh said his predecessor, who was investigating the irrigation scam, had not mentioned in his affidavit — filed before the court in November 26, 2018 — a letter from the government that would have gone in favour of NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

While in his affidavit, then ACB DGP Sanjay Barve had said that Pawar was involved in awarding contracts, Singh’s affidavit, while stating that “no criminal liability was disclosed against Pawar”, added that when Barve filed his affidavit one year ago, none of the investigating officers in the case had yet submitted reports relating to Pawar’s role in the scam.

Explaining the sharp contrast between his affidavit and Barve’s, Singh said, “The November 26, 2018 affidavit was filed on the basis of his (Barve’s) interpretation of the material available then… It is worthwhile to note that when the said affidavit (Barve’s) was filed, none of the investigating officers had submitted any report relating to the role of Respondent No. 7 (Pawar). Therefore, it didn’t have the advantage of record now available.”

Singh filed the affidavit following a directive of the Nagpur bench, clarifying why the affidavits filed within a year by the ACB on the role of then Maharashtra deputy chief minister and water resource minister Ajit Pawar were at variance with each other. The affidavit also maintained that “as regards Respondent No. 7 (Ajit Pawar), no criminal liability is disclosed”.

Significantly, Singh in his affidavit stated that Barve had not included a letter from the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC), dated March 26, 2018, filed by the state water resources department (WRD) in response to a query by the Amravati (ACB) SP. “…unfortunately, it appears that the same wasn’t noticed by the Affiant (Barve), which becomes clear by the fact that neither it is mentioned nor contents of which are dealt with anywhere in the aforesaid affidavit,” he added.

Sources said the VIDC letter was a response to a query by ACB, directed to it through the state agriculture ministry. The queries were about mobilisation advance, updation, cost escalation of the Jigaon project and whether an ED-rank official had the same role and responsibilities as a secretary vis a vis the minister.

“Responding to these queries, VIDC, via a letter dated March 2018, had pointed out that Pawar was in the clear,” a source said. Though the letter was sent eight months before Barve filed his affidavit, curiously it did not find mention in his affidavit.

Barve later went on to become the Mumbai Police commissioner, a post he currently holds. He did not respond to calls or messages for his comments. Singh, meanwhile, said that whatever he had to say was there in the affidavit and he would not like to comment as the matter was sub-judice.

On December 8, the HC bench comprising Justice Z A Haq and Justice Murlidhar Giratkar had heard petitioner Atul Jagtap, who had moved applications seeking transfer of the probe to the Enforcement Directorate or the Central Bureau of Investigation since the affidavits filed by ACB within a year were in complete contrast with each other. The petitioner had pointed out that while Barve had filed the affidavit on November 26, 2018, two similarly worded affidavits giving clean chit to Pawar in the scam in Amravati and Nagpur divisions of Vidarbha were filed by respective SPs of ACB, which is probing the matter, on November 27, 2019.

In his affidavit on Friday, Singh said that the two ACB affidavits clearing Pawar on November 27 were submitted to the court only after he had checked all facts and given his assent to them. “I had personally carefully considered the drafts of the affidavits. I have also studied the entire material available on record. I am personally satisfied with the contents of the affidavits, which were submitted after my approval,” he added.

While Barve’s affidavit had claimed that Pawar had intervened in the process of grant of work orders and mobilisation advance (MA) to contractors in various irrigation projects, the affidavits filed by the two SPs maintained that he had neither violated any business rules nor was MA granted in violation of any rule and caused any loss to the state exchequer.

In his affidavit, Singh said: “Substantial material and developments have taken place in the inquiries/investigations. The material so collected and the evidence now available has brought in a decisive and material change in the entire complexion of the case, particularly relating to the role of the Respondent No. 7. I am sure had the aforesaid Affiant had the advantage of considering all the material that has now become available, his affidavit won’t have contained all the inferences that it has.”

Singh then went on to refer to the new material that had become available after Barve filed his affidavit. These included letters received from the WRD on May 7 and June 11, 2019 with regard to procedures and technical issues relating to the ongoing inquiries/investigations and written replies by Pawar on September 16 and December 3, 2019 to the questionnaire given to him on September 16, 2019. The Indian Express had on December 10, 2019 reported about contents of these communications.

Singh further said that the WRD, on December 3, 2019, had reiterated that the opinion it had given in this regard through its earlier letters were correct and that there were some procedural and administrative lapses during the tendering process and other aspects of execution of the tender works, which were pointed out by expert committees like Wadnere Committee, Mendhegiri Committee, Chitale Committee, etc. “Departmental action has been initiated against concerned officials,” he said.

On the progress of the probe, Singh said that Amravati and Nagpur special investigation teams have completed investigations into 57 and 102 tenders, respectively. “So far, 24 FIRs (Nagpur 20, Amravati 4) have been filed and 14 matters (Nagpur 7, Amravati 7) have been referred to WRD for permission (to probe). Inquiries have been closed in 45 tenders (Nagpur 31, Amravati 14),” the affidavit said. It added, “As regards Respondent No. 7 (Pawar), no criminal liability is disclosed.”

The DGP also claimed that there was no delay in investigation. “Probe is being conducted into a large number of tenders, 2,654 tenders of 45 irrigation projects of Vidarbha. The process is very complex and time-taking as it requires careful examination of various documents, statements of witnesses and legal aspects, ranging from estimates, design and sanctioning to responses of WRD on technical issues,” he said.

“Officers are making sincere and ardent efforts to take the investigations to their logical conclusions. The probe is being conducted diligently, in transparent, just and fair manner. Hence, it is needless, as requested by the petitioner, for a change of the investigating agency,” Singh added.

