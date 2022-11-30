Irrigation funds: Rs 1,400 crore cleared for two irrigation projects in Vidarbha and rail line

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday cleared revised administrative approvals of around Rs 1,400 crore to two irrigation projects in Vidarbha and north Maharashtra and a rail line project in the state.

Revised approval of Rs 826 crore was granted to Wasani Medium Irrigation project in Achalpur tehsil of Vidarbha’s Amaravati district.

The project will benefit 4,317 hectare of land in 16 villages in Achalpur, four in Daryapur and three in Anjangaon tehsils.

In addition, Rs 169.14-crore revised administrative approval was granted to Kordinala irrigation project in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra.

The earthen dam built on Kordi river is likely to benefit 2,613 hectare of land in tribal Nandurbar.

The Cabinet on Tuesday also approved the state’s share of Rs 452.46 crore in Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad broad gauge railway line.

The total cost of the project is Rs 904.92 crore, of which 50 per cent will be borne by the state and rest by the Union government. The total length of the railway line will be 84.44 km and it will have 10 stations.

The project is likely to be completed in four years. Tuljapur is one of the most visited religious places in Maharashtra and the demand for a railway line has been pending for years.