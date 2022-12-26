Irrigation backlog in Vidarbha: Rs 43,560 crore needed to complete 123 irrigation projects, say officials

The Maharashtra government has to allocate Rs 43,560 crore to complete 123 irrigation projects to enhance the irrigation potential in Vidarbha region, said officials. Vidarbha, however, will have to wait for at least eight to 10 years for the same as the state’s annual budget has been restricted below Rs 15,000 crore, they said.

As the state statutory development boards were dismantled during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government regime between November 2019 and June 2022, the region-wise budget allocation — which comes under the governor’s jurisdiction — was put on hold. However, after coming to power on June 30, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis decided to revive the state statutory development boards. But the concern has been the allocation of funds for completing the pending irrigation projects.

While pledging the state government’s commitment to fast track the incomplete irrigation projects, Fadnavis — who holds the portfolios of water resources department, with two other major portfolios finance and home — said, “The development in backward regions Vidarbha and Marathwada will be the top priority… We will not let paucity of funds adversely affect the ongoing projects in these regions.”

Even the Gosikhurd National Irrigation project on Wainganga river in Bhandara district of Vidarbha region has been languishing for the past several decades for shortage of funds and other issues related to rehabilitation of the project that affected 223 villages. The work on Gosikhurd irrigation project, which commenced in 1987, is nearly 60 per cent completed.

“At present, its revised cost is Rs 18,500 crore. Rs 14251 crore have been incurred on this single mega irrigation project till date. Its completion will benefit three major districts — Chandrapur, Bhandara and Nagpur, and has an irrigation potential on 2.5 lakh hectares,” said sources from the state Water Resources Department. The Gosikhurd project has helped irrigation in 80,000 hectares. Although leaders from Vidarbha region have urged the state government to make one time selection of the remaining Rs 3,249 crore to expedite work, unforeseen glitches have stalled its progress. A couple of months ago, the CM had visited Bhandara district to review the project work, and directed the district authorities and irrigation department to address the rehabilitation issues at the earliest.

A senior officer of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation said, “Vidarbha has plenty of water. If irrigation projects are completed, it will bring a huge transformation in the agriculture and farmers’ livelihood.” Citing an example of Gosikhurd, he added, “Wainganga river has plenty of water, which can be utilised in three districts of eastern Vidarbha, provided we have irrigation canals in place.”

Vidarbha region, with 11 districts, is known for cotton and soyabean cultivation. At Least six districts out of the total 11 are categorised to be under distress, due to lack of irrigation infrastructure. According to the Water Resources Department status report, a total of 313 projects are underway in Maharashtra, with 123 projects in Vidarbha region.