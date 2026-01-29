‘Irreparable loss’: Modi, CM, Amit Shah, party leaders condole Ajit Pawar’s demise

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday that the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati had shocked the state, adding that it was the most difficult day for them.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader and four others were killed as the plane with him crashed while landing at Baramati airport earlier in the day. He was 66.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pawar was “a leader of the people” with a strong grassroots connect, and praised his administrative understanding and commitment to empowering the poor.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred in Baramati, Maharashtra. I share in the grief of all those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray that the bereaved families find strength and courage in this moment of sorrow,” PM Modi said.

“Today, the news of the loss of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and our senior NDA colleague Ajit Pawar ji in a tragic accident has left my heart deeply distressed. The way Ajit Pawar ji dedicated himself to the welfare of every section of society in Maharashtra over the past three and a half decades cannot be expressed in words. Whenever we met, he would engage in long discussions on numerous issues related to the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. His passing is a personal loss not only for the NDA family but also for me. I express my deepest condolences to the Pawar family. In this hour of grief, the entire NDA stands firmly with the bereaved Pawar family. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on X.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala too expressed his deep condolences on the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. He stated that the passing of his long-time friend, Ajit Pawar, is a huge personal loss.

“I have shared a close bond with Ajit Pawar ever since my tenure as the NSU President. Later, when I became the All India President of the Youth Congress, I maintained that warm relationship with him and his family. This bond of affection continued even after he became a leader of the NCP.I had the opportunity to interact with him more closely while working as the AICC in charge of Maharashtra. With his demise, a titan of Maratha politics has faded behind the curtain of time. I pray that his family finds the strength to bear this great shock,” Chennithala stated in his condolence message.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, “it is an irreparable loss which cannot be described in words. Personally, I have lost a strong and large-hearted friend. In Ajit Pawar, I had a colleague who made an immense contribution to development politics.”

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said Ajit Pawar was a politician who knew every nook and corner of Maharashtra. “He was very well versed with the state’s problems. He was a good administrator with vast experience and knowledge.”

Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar rose through the ranks through hard work and struggle. “He was someone who could take on challenges in every circumstance without wavering. It takes several years to evolve into such leadership. He was deeply connected to the masses,” he added.

“Today, with his sudden demise, everybody is in grief across Maharashtra, especially his party, the NCP. At these difficult times, we stand by them.

The Maharashtra CM said he apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the news of Ajit Pawar’s death in the plane crash and that “they expressed shock and grief”.

He said further arrangements will be made after consulting the Pawar family, adding Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and he will go to Baramati.

The Maharashtra Government declared three days of state mourning following the death of Ajit Pawar. As a mark of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the state from January 28 to 30, and no official entertainment will be held during this period. All state government offices will be closed Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Ajit Pawar’s passing was extremely unfortunate and a deeply sad moment. Shinde announced that the government will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

“Our colleague has lost his life. The government will conduct a thorough investigation into the plane crash so that such accidents do not happen again. Ajit Pawar was leading the state. He was straightforward and had a strong grip on the administration. He spoke only after taking detailed information on issues and often admitted mistakes. He was kind at heart. I worked with him in the Cabinet—he was Deputy Chief Minister when I was Chief Minister. When schemes like Ladki Bahin were launched, he handled the state’s finances very efficiently,” Shinde said.

“Once he took a decision, he would see it through. He said ‘yes’ or ‘no’ very clearly. We worked as a team with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. He started work early, even at 6 am, meeting people and officers. He was more experienced than me and always stressed financial discipline and austerity. This is not just a loss to the Pawar family; it is an irreparable loss to Maharashtra. He was like an elder brother to me. I feel I have lost an elder brother. There is a mountain of sadness,” Shinde added.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut expressed deep shock and grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, calling his passing a major loss to the state’s political and social life.

“I have lost a strong leader and an able colleague from my Cabinet. When I was Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar served as Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister. He was disciplined, had firm control over his department and a deep understanding of the Finance Ministry. We shared a special working relationship. He was outspoken, but never harboured long-term bitterness. Even when he chose a different political path, personal relations were never broken. His passing has created a void in Maharashtra’s leadership. He was truly a ‘Dada’. My heartfelt tribute to him on behalf of myself, the Thackeray family and the Shiv Sena,” Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray said.

Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, “I had the opportunity to work with Dada for five to six years — first in government and then for a few days in the opposition. His commanding grip on legislative affairs and his affectionate nature won over many, including me. Even when I was in the opposition, I said this publicly many times. This news is truly shocking. My humble tribute to Ajit Dada and to his colleagues who died in the accident.”

Sena UBT RS MP Sanjay Raut stated that it was a dark day and that without Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s politics and social work will be in disarray.

“He was warm-hearted, outspoken and a leader workers deeply admired. His departure has brought a mountain of sorrow to the state. His words, his style of functioning and his grip over the administration will remain etched in Maharashtra’s memory. He had a deep connection with Baramati, and it is a strange coincidence that he died there. When Uddhav Thackeray was Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar always came to Cabinet fully prepared. His study of irrigation and water issues was solid. He used every post he held for workers and for development. No one imagined his political journey would end so prematurely.”

“The sudden demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji in an airplane accident today is extremely unfortunate and heartbreaking. His public life has been quite long and impactful. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh offers him heartfelt tribute and prays to God to grant peace to his soul,” Dattatreya Hosabale, sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule shared on his X profile, “I am utterly shaken by the news of the tragic demise of Maharashtra’s beloved Deputy Chief Minister, my senior friend, the honourable Ajitdada Pawar, in the plane crash in Baramati. My heart is numb. I still cannot bring myself to believe this heartbreaking news.”

He added, “Ajitdada’s persona as a people’s leader who gave direction and momentum to Maharashtra’s all-round development will forever remain etched in memory. His strong grip on administration, his incredible speed in work, and his unwavering dedication to public welfare — all these earned him an unshakeable place in the hearts of the people. Ajitdada’s experience in administration was extraordinarily rich. Many a time, I myself sought his advice and engaged in candid discussions with him on various subjects. While working in the Grand Alliance, his style of openly dialoguing on numerous issues always felt inspiring to me. In his company, I personally learned many things.”

“Ajitdada’s passing is not merely the departure of a leader; it is a colossal calamity that has befallen Maharashtra. The nation has lost a visionary leader, and I, one of my dearest senior friends! The realization that Ajitdada is no longer with us still refuses to sink in. My heartfelt tribute to all those who met their end in this crash alongside Ajitdada. May God grant their souls eternal peace. I wholeheartedly share in the grief of their families, loved ones, and countless workers,” he said.