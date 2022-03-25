Irregularities in civic body contracts for protection, maintenance of trees: CAG

AN AUDIT by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of Maharashtra has revealed irregularities in contracts awarded for protection and maintenance of trees, and removal of dead and dangerous trees across the city. The report has raised serious questions on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) system of awarding ward-wise contracts, claiming that it has led to undue benefit to individual bidders while compelling the department to spend more for the same work.

The CAG report states that in absence of proper negotiations with all 24 ward contractors appointed for the period of 2016-2020, the BMC incurred a loss of Rs 16.67 crore. While the BMC’s estimated cost for a five-year contract was Rs 115.13 crore for all 24 wards, the civic body awarded the works with Rs 90.88 crore. The same could have been done with Rs 74.21 crore if proper negotiations were held, it said.

Although the contract had provision of protection and maintenance of trees besides removal of dead and dangerous trees, CAG findings showed that more than 70% works were carried out related to only trimming.

Back in 2016, the gardens department awarded all contracts with the average rebate of 21.06 per cent.

“The department could have negotiated for all wards to arrive at a rebate matching with 35.54 per cent offered by M/s. Harshil Enterprises (R-north ward-Dahisar) instead of the average rebate of 21.06 per cent (after partial negotiations). The entire accepted tender cost would have been Rs 74.21 crore (with rebate at 35.54 per cent on estimated cost), thereby saving Rs 40.92 crore as against the saving of Rs 24.25 crore (Rs. 115.13 – Rs 90.88 crore),” stated the CAG note.

“MCGM (BMC) could have negotiated with the bidders (having Rs 90 – Rs 100 crore bid capacity) to arrive at a very competitive rates instead of distributing the work ward-wise and offering the works in piecemeal to individual bidders (contractors) whereas the main component of work was trimming,” said the report.

CAG officials also questioned the tender condition of allowing only up to two contracts to a single bidder.

The irregularities were found after inspection of contract documents of BMC’s gardens department between 2016 to 2021.

In June last year, findings of the audit were submitted before the municipal commissioner’s office seeking answers to questions raised by CAG. The report was accessed by The Indian Express recently.

“…it could be construed that due to ward-wise tendering and the condition of allowing only two bids per contractor had proved costly/detrimental to the department. Had the tenders been processed and finalised centrally or zone-wise, the department could have fetched better competitive rates as the trimming work proves to be the main component of work,” said the report.

The BMC said they have submitted a detailed reply to CAG. “The negotiation (with contractors) was done as per approval of competent authority. The local situation/conditions for execution of works are different. M/s Harshil Enterprises has quoted rate minus 35.24 per cent for R-north ward (Dahisar) because the disposal of waste material is near the ward boundary outside the MCGM jurisdiction which saves the transport expenses. Such situation/condition is not applicable for other wards,” read the reply from BMC’s gardens department submitted to CAG.

It said that the tender conditions were decided as per the standard bid document of BMC and some conditions were modified with the approval of the competent authority.

According to the officials, the condition of allowing up to two contracts to a single bidder was introduced to increase the competition, avoid monopoly and to cater daily complaints effectively.