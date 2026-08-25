Iron rod flies off Mumbai road project site, hits teen boy on head

A 17-year-old boy sustained injuries on Tuesday after an iron rod from an ongoing road project in Mumbai’s Vidyavihar flew off from the project site and struck him on the head, raising concerns over a lack of adequate precautionary measures on work sites.

The victim has been identified as Deven Jain (17), a student who was passing by the project site when the incident occurred. The teen was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, where his condition remains stable.

Deven Jain is a first-year student of Somaiya College.

The incident was reported around 3.50 pm on Tuesday along the station road near Vidyavihar East’s R N Gandhi School.