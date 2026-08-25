Iron rod flies off Mumbai road project site, hits teen boy on head

The victim, Deven Jain, was passing by the project site when the incident occurred.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
2 min readAug 25, 2026 06:39 PM IST
mumbai road project accidentThe incident was reported around 3.50 pm on Tuesday along the station road near Vidyavihar East's R N Gandhi School. (Express photo)
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A 17-year-old boy sustained injuries on Tuesday after an iron rod from an ongoing road project in Mumbai’s Vidyavihar flew off from the project site and struck him on the head, raising concerns over a lack of adequate precautionary measures on work sites.

The victim has been identified as Deven Jain (17), a student who was passing by the project site when the incident occurred. The teen was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, where his condition remains stable.

Deven Jain is a first-year student of Somaiya College.

The incident was reported around 3.50 pm on Tuesday along the station road near Vidyavihar East’s R N Gandhi School.

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According to the information shared by a senior BMC official, the civic body was working on a road-widening project in Vidyavihar when the incident occurred. An iron rod from the ongoing work site flew during demolition and struck Jain.

According to local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Pravin Chheda, the civic authorities did not erect warning signs or safety barricades while carrying out the demolition work.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Chheda has demanded strict legal action against the concerned civic officials and contractors for lapses in precautionary measures and endangering the student’s life.

“Jain suffered serious injuries to his head in this horrific accident and was seriously injured. It is extremely worrying and irresponsible to work on the busy, main road in such a careless manner. Owing to the carelessness, the life of a student has been put at risk,” wrote Chheda in the letter.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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