Irish House’s Kalaghoda outlet to shut down today; Copper Chimney’s fate too hangs by a thread

Uncertainty looms over the outlet of the popular fine dine restaurant Copper Chimney, located at Kalaghoda in Fort in South Mumbai, which is caught up in a legal battle with the proprietor of the premises. While the restaurant was given a notice by the proprietor to vacate the property by Friday, September 30, due to expiry of its five-year-long lease, the restaurant, which appealed in the Bombay High Court on Monday, has been given protection till October 12, a legal representative of the outlet said Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the lease of an outlet of another popular restaurant, Irish House, located in the same building as Copper Chimney in Fort, also expired on Friday and is set to close down with effect from Saturday.

Both Copper Chimney and Irish House had been amid negotiations with the proprietor over the past month, to allow them to renew their lease. A petition in the city civil court by the restaurants was dismissed by the court on Tuesday, September 27, in favour of the owners of the property following which the proprietor notified them to vacate the premises by the end of Friday, and hand over the keys to the security.

The proprietor, who did not wish to be named, told the Indian Express, “During court proceedings in city civil court, the petitioners informed the court that a verbal agreement was made between us to continue the lease on a fixed amount for a period of six years. However, this is untrue. I submitted proofs to the effect to the courts. After the case was dismissed, I asked the restaurants to vacate the premises by Friday evening, as the lease period has ended. The High Court has directed them to compensate me for loss of revenue, as another tenant is interested in the property at the present ready reckoner rate (which is around two-and-a-half times of what the existing tenant is paying).”

Meanwhile, Irish House had also requested the proprietor for a three-month extension, which has been refused by the latter. The proprietor said, “I have asked them to hand over the keys to the security, and I will take stock of the situation on Saturday morning.”

When contacted,a top management official of Copper Chimney, who did not wish to be identified, said, “Our restaurant has been punctual with all payments to the proprietor, even during the lockdown due to the pandemic. We did not default on any payment during the time, and have been prompt. There was an understanding with the proprietor that we will fix the lease for six years. The issue will be sorted, and I am sure they will agree to let Copper Chimney continue operating at the same premises.”