IRCTC reduces frequency of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to reduce the frequency of Ahmedabad JN-Mumbai Central (MMCT)-Ahmedabad JN Tejas Express from present five days a week to three days a week with effect from January 12, 2022 till 10.2.2022. The train will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during this period.

An official said that all passengers of the cancelled trains will be sent a system-generated SMS and an email by the back-end team.

The railway authorities also said that necessary guidance will be provided to the passengers affected by the decision so that the latter can make alternate travel arrangements.

IRCTC Group General Manager (Western Zone) Rahul Himalian said, “We have taken this hard decision keeping in mind the safety of our passengers and to minimise inconvenience.”