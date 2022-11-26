Iqbal Singh Chahal conferred DLitt by Guru Nanak Dev University

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree (DLitt) by the Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjab during its 48th convocation held in Amritsar on November 25.

The degree was conferred by Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, in recognition of globally acclaimed performance in Covid-19 pandemic management in Mumbai and incomparable contribution to the society. Guru Nanak Dev University established in 1969 is one of the premier institutes in the country. Chahal said that it was a matter of great privilege and honour to receive an Honorary Doctorate in Literature (D.Litt.) from the university.